Sokratis has a plan to beat Arsenal in the Europa League

The big Greek defender Sokratis only left Arsenal a month ago, but now fate has pitted his new club Olympiakos against the Gunners, with a place in the last 8 of the Europa League at stake.

Of course we all know that it was the Greek Champions that knocked us out last season, and Sokratis doesn’t think that the Gunners are much different to the team that lost last year, and he seems to think that Arsenal are there for the taking once again. Sokratis told the Mirror: “We have to be focused during both games to repeat last year.

“There are no big differences because he is the same coach. More or less it is the same team with two or three additions.

“It is a team with great quality, but there are also areas we can hit to harm them.

“Each game will be different. We should see them as two separate games.

“I believe that the coach has in mind the tactics that we must follow. In combination with a good appearance and a good day, I believe that we have chances.”

Of course they have chances, as we learnt to our cost last season, and having just knocked out PSV Eindhoven in the last round they can be feeling quietly confident, seeing how Arsenal have been performing lately.

Olympiakos are well clear by 12 points at the top of the Greek Super League, so can afford to rest players for the next two weekends in preparation, and it will be interesting to see how Arteta rotates as well ahead of the first leg.

Let’s hope Sokratis doesn’t destroy our last chance of a trophy this season…