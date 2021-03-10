Sokratis names surprise Arsenal star as one of the ‘best midfielders’ he’s played with

Sokratis is set to take on former side Arsenal with Olympiacos this week in the Europa League, and has described former team-mate Granit Xhaka as one of the ‘best midfielders’ he has ever played with.

The defender only left the North London club two months ago, and has already found his new club drawn against them in Europe.

The 32 year-old was told that he wasn’t a part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans this season, and spent much of the campaign in the reserves before leaving on a free transfer.

He will get his chance to try and prove his former boss wrong on Thursday, and has been talking to reporters ahead of the clash.

Sokratis has been talking on a number of subjects, but he has chosen to come out with praise for one Arsenal star ahead of their reuinion on the pitch, and Granit Xhaka is the man chosen to come in for special praise.

“Granit is one of the best team-mates I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” he told Football London.

“He’s a very important player for Arsenal and I believe that he’s a good player who can be a leader in the team.

“When you make one mistake everybody will go against you, but I know Granit’s character.

“Before the Burnley game he played five or six games where he was probably the best player in the team.

“I think he’s one of Arsenal’s best players and certainly one of the best midfielders that I’ve played with.”

Is Xhaka under-rated amongst fans and pundits, or is it on the training pitch where he shows his true ability?

Patrick