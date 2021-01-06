Sokratis reportedly can choose between Italy and Turkey

The main aim of Mikel Arteta and Edu this month is to reduce the bloated Arsenal squad after failing to offload much of our deadwood during the short summer window.

The Gunners have already released Sead Kolasinac to Schalke after he only started one Premier League game this season, and of course William Saliba has been taken up by nice back in his homeland.

Now it looks like the third defender to leave the Emirates will be the big Greek Sokratis, who wasn’t even registered to play for Arsenal in the EPL, so he simply has to leave to get to play any football at all.

It has been reported by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Sokratis has got a choice between moving to Italy or Turkey, and he revealed the news in this tweet…