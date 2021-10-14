Sokratis responds to Xhaka’s recent post as he works to return from injury

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has sent a message to Granit Xhaka as he works his way back to full fitness.

Both players were teammates at Arsenal from 2018 until Sokratis left at the start of this year.

They seem to have maintained their friendship and the Greek defender appeared to wish his former captain well.

Xhaka is working hard to return from the injury he suffered during the last north London derby.

He is expected to be out for up to three months, but the midfielder has already started on his journey to full recovery.

The Switzerland international made an Instagram post in which he appears to be working with a piece of gym equipment with the help of an instructor.

It would take a while before Xhaka kicks a ball again, but he looks in high spirit and captioned the image: “Work mode” with a couple of emojis.

The post had so many comments and one of them came from Sokratis who appears to urge his former teammate on by commenting: “Come on malaka”

Sokratis has enjoyed a return to relevance at his present club Olympiacos and would look to help them dominate in Greece.

Arsenal hopes that Xhaka would be back by the new year as they prepare to allow Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to partake in the African Cup of Nations.