Sokratis reveals what he will do if he doesn’t play enough games for Arsenal

Sokratis has revealed that he would never sit on the bench at Arsenal just because of the money he is earning.

The Greek defender has struggled to get into Mikel Arteta’s team in the last few games as the Spaniard has preferred to partner David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi at the heart of his defence.

Sokratis joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund and he will have a single season left on his current deal at the end of this season.

According to Sky Sports, the defenders claims that he would choose happiness over money and if he ever feels that he wasn’t needed by the coach, he would leave the club rather than sit on the bench just to collect salary for the rest of his contract.

When asked if he would remain at Arsenal next season, he said:

“I don’t know,

“I have one more year here but me, I never sit on my contract.

“I don’t care. If I’m not happy, I don’t play enough or the coach doesn’t like me, I don’t care about the contract.

“For me the money is not important, it is important I feel good, I feel happy and the team is happy with me. If not, I take the road and I finish.

“I don’t think about it, I think every day to be happy and help the team and in the end we will see but what I say is that I am not a player who sits on a contract – I don’t need it.”

It is such a shame that there are not other players at Arsenal with such a level of integrity and that are only interested in lining their pockets.