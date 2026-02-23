Sol Campbell gives his reaction to Arsenal thrashing Tottenham

Sol Campbell was clearly delighted after Arsenal defeated Tottenham in the North London Derby yesterday, and he has urged the team to maintain their momentum in the title race.

Following back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolves, doubts began to surface over whether the Gunners were equipped for the challenge ahead. Those results narrowed the gap at the top of the table and presented Tottenham with an opportunity to heap further pressure on their rivals. Although Arsenal have enjoyed a strong recent record in meetings between the two sides, uncertainty lingered, given that Tottenham are operating under a new manager.

Statement Win in the North London Derby

The Lilywhites were quickly reminded why Arsenal have occupied the top spot in the league for much of this season. A commanding 4 1 victory away from home underlined their credentials and reinforced their reputation in this fixture. The performance was both clinical and authoritative, sending a clear message to the rest of the division.

Despite the emphatic result, Arsenal understand that consistency will be crucial in the weeks ahead. Sustained effort and focus will determine whether they can convert their current position into silverware.

Campbell Backs Title Charge

Campbell, who was part of the last Arsenal side to win the Premier League title, believes this group has what it takes to go all the way. As reported by the Metro, the former defender expressed his confidence in the squad’s ability to sustain their push for the title.

“A 4 1 win away from home, keep going, keep rocking and we’re going to get there. We’re going to do it this year,” he said.

He also praised key performers on the day, adding, “Eze was man of the match but Gyokeres came close, it’s about time he turned up and I think those two goals are going to do him the world of good.”

Campbell’s comments reflect the growing belief that Arsenal can claim the Premier League trophy if they maintain their current standard.