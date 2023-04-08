Sol Campbell hopes history repeats itself as Arsenal visits Liverpool

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell hopes the Gunners can beat Liverpool at Anfield this weekend as they did in his playing days and won the league.

The defender is one of Arsenal’s most important legendary figures and won the Premier League with them twice before reaching the final of the Champions League in 2006.

The Gunners haven’t won the title in two decades and are close to ending that poor run.

They have some tough matches in this run-in, but Liverpool away is probably their toughest fixture now and they might struggle to beat the Reds.

Campbell suggests if they return from Anfield with three points, they could the title again.

He says via The Sun:

“I am hoping it’s an omen if Arsenal defeat Liverpool — the last time they beat them on April 9 the Gunners went on to win the title.

“I believe our win 19 years ago was a defining moment in us winning the championship — albeit our victory against Liverpool was at home.

“The only shock for me is that it has taken almost two decades for the club to be in this position to win the league again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Liverpool is not for the weak and we have already beaten them this season.

However, that was at the Emirates and it was a very close game, which could have ended in a draw.

The Reds are one of the clubs who know how to beat big clubs, especially at home, but we are having an amazing season and can beat any team.

