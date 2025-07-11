Sol Campbell insists Arsenal needs to explain transfer after fans start petition

Arsenal supporters have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the club’s pursuit of Noni Madueke, with some even launching a petition opposing the potential transfer.

Madueke, however, is reportedly enthusiastic about the opportunity and did not hesitate to accept Arsenal’s proposal, having already agreed personal terms. The Gunners have now reached a transfer fee agreement with Chelsea for the winger’s signature. This development follows a wave of public protest from Arsenal fans, who voiced their frustration over the club’s continued interest in signing players from their London rivals.

Fans Oppose Another Chelsea Signing

Over recent seasons, Arsenal have acquired several players from Chelsea, including Willian, David Luiz, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz. Many fans feel that this trend has not yielded the desired success and are increasingly disillusioned by the prospect of more former Chelsea players joining their squad. In the case of Madueke, a significant number believe he lacks the calibre required to improve the team and would prefer the club to pursue a winger from a different source.

Despite the backlash, Arsenal appear to be proceeding with the deal, moving closer to finalising Madueke’s transfer. The club’s decision to overlook the concerns of its supporters has added to the growing discontent among sections of the fanbase.

Sol Campbell Calls for Clarity

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has weighed in on the issue, acknowledging both perspectives while highlighting the importance of transparency from the club.

“I’ve seen him play, and he’s a very dynamic, keep-going kind of player that can cause problems when he gets into the final third,” Campbell told the Metro.

“I think most people are probably thinking, ‘Do we need him?’. He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system.”

Campbell’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans who feel alienated by transfer decisions that lack sufficient justification. Although the potential signing of Madueke has not inspired widespread confidence, strong performances on the pitch could eventually change perceptions and win over the sceptics.

