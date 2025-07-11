Sol Campbell insists Arsenal needs to explain transfer after fans start petition

Arsenal supporters have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the club’s pursuit of Noni Madueke, with some even launching a petition opposing the potential transfer.
Madueke, however, is reportedly enthusiastic about the opportunity and did not hesitate to accept Arsenal’s proposal, having already agreed personal terms. The Gunners have now reached a transfer fee agreement with Chelsea for the winger’s signature. This development follows a wave of public protest from Arsenal fans, who voiced their frustration over the club’s continued interest in signing players from their London rivals.
Fans Oppose Another Chelsea Signing
Over recent seasons, Arsenal have acquired several players from Chelsea, including Willian, David Luiz, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz. Many fans feel that this trend has not yielded the desired success and are increasingly disillusioned by the prospect of more former Chelsea players joining their squad. In the case of Madueke, a significant number believe he lacks the calibre required to improve the team and would prefer the club to pursue a winger from a different source.
Despite the backlash, Arsenal appear to be proceeding with the deal, moving closer to finalising Madueke’s transfer. The club’s decision to overlook the concerns of its supporters has added to the growing discontent among sections of the fanbase.
Sol Campbell Calls for Clarity
Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has weighed in on the issue, acknowledging both perspectives while highlighting the importance of transparency from the club.
“I’ve seen him play, and he’s a very dynamic, keep-going kind of player that can cause problems when he gets into the final third,” Campbell told the Metro.
“I think most people are probably thinking, ‘Do we need him?’. He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system.”
Campbell’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans who feel alienated by transfer decisions that lack sufficient justification. Although the potential signing of Madueke has not inspired widespread confidence, strong performances on the pitch could eventually change perceptions and win over the sceptics.
I was expecting the “petition” to be about the player, not the selling club.
It seems to be a bit of both regarding the player and the selling club.
Some Muppet has even painted Arteta Out on some of the Northbanksy art in the tunnel leading to the Emirates Stadium 😡
I..for one..do not believe that we need Noni Madueke…He is a similar type of player to Gabby Martinelli and really doesn’t offer us anything more.Most fans either believe that Martinelli should either be sold to maximise his value at this time or kept to see whether he might be able to produce more in the way of end product.So it makes no sense to bring in someone who will neither negate that current transfer value nor improve on his output and end product.Its the equivalent of selling your home and buying the house next door from the neighbours you never got on with which is exactly the same.Who on Earth would ever do that?No one in their right mind.
I have to say that I might be wrong but I dont believe that Madueke will be much more of a success than the last winger we took from Chelsea.At least in his case we could give him back after a year!!
I think it just looks bad because we were expecting Rodrigo and we get Madueke. It’s not like Madueke is a terrible player, but I would imagine expecting a Gold Rolex for a birthday gift and then I open the box and it’s a Silver Richard Mille.
Both are great wrist watches. But the heart wants what the heart wants…
We do need depth. I believe Madueke is a depth player.
We may sell a few forwards in this window.
Plus, I have grown to trust Arteta’s decisions. It may just be another Mudryk/Trossard moment.
My idea of a successful window hinges on buying a No. 9. Anything short puts a bad light on every other signing and £ spent.
Classless from these fans
One of Arsenal’s problems in recent seasons has been the weakness/shallowness of the bench. We have always had a decent first eleven but not much more. Bringing in players like Madueke, I believe, is meant to address that weakness.
We have consistently complained about the amount of games the likes of Saka have to play. We have decried the lack of rotation in the squad. Now we see steps being taken to fix these issues and we are up in arms just because Noni Madueke is a Chelsea player. I just don’t understand it.
Nor do I CM
CM, couldn’t agree more with your post 👍
Nwaneri?
I’m not an Arteta advocate/Fan (apart from his 1st 3 seasons) but what I will never question Arteta for is his signings ( ok except Harvertz even till date and that’s because he’s not the proper striker we want).
What I noticed about Arteta big signings is, they later put in a shift. We fans complain about the players before signing them and later love them.
We complained about Ramsdale, about Raya, about Harvertz and all came out winning us over.
I think Madueke is going the same route and I’m supporting Arteta on these one.
If he’s going to get sacked this season, atleast let him die by his own sword.
Wow!!!!!!! What a sad state of affairs and a braindead, well, you can’t call him a fan. He is a disgrace or she.
Media driven drivel started by a couple of muppets