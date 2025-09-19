Sol Campbell is confident about one outcome from the Man City clash

Sol Campbell has expressed confidence that Arsenal will overcome Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash, a match that promises to be a stern test for both sides. The encounter has generated considerable anticipation, as it pits two of the strongest squads in the league against each other in a game that could prove decisive in the title race.

Arsenal enter the fixture in excellent form, having lost only once since the season began and conceding just a single goal during that period. In contrast, Manchester City have already suffered two defeats in the league and have not consistently displayed their usual dominance. Despite this, matches of such magnitude are rarely dictated by recent form, and both teams will be aware of the fine margins that separate success from failure on the day.

Campbell Predicts Arsenal Victory

Speaking with optimism about the Gunners’ chances, Campbell gave his prediction as quoted by the Metro: “I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a 2-1 Arsenal win. I think they’ve got the bit between the teeth. Hopefully they’ve learned from Liverpool and just find that balance between defence and that gamble in attack. You need to trust the defence a little bit. You can’t have everyone back. You need the risk and reward. You need to find that balance. Maybe you can be a bit more conservative away from home, but finding that balance is key.”

His remarks emphasise the importance of tactical discipline, particularly in managing the balance between attacking ambition and defensive solidity. Campbell’s belief that Arsenal have developed the resilience required for such high-stakes contests reflects the growing confidence surrounding Mikel Arteta’s side.

High Stakes in the Title Race

Arsenal have shown themselves capable of competing with City in recent meetings, and with a squad strengthened further in the summer, they are well equipped for another major challenge. Nevertheless, the final outcome will be determined on the pitch, where execution and composure under pressure will be essential.

This fixture represents another demanding away test, and defeat would risk ceding further ground to Liverpool, who remain strong contenders. For Arsenal, victory would not only provide a significant psychological boost but also reinforce their credentials as genuine title challengers.

The stage is set for a defining clash, and while Campbell’s prediction offers encouragement, the true verdict will come once the whistle blows at the weekend.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…