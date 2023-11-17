Sol Campbell names two strikers Arsenal should target

Arsenal is in need of goalscorers as they strive to enhance their chances of winning the league. While a potential investment in a striker during the January transfer window is possible, there are concerns about the long-term value that the current strikers may provide.

Several frontmen have been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, creating anticipation among the fans about potential additions to the team.

Former Arsenal star Sol Campbell has shared his advice on which strikers the club should consider adding to their squad. He has specifically named two strikers whom he believes Arsenal could make good use of, providing valuable insight into potential improvements for the team.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“[Victor] Osimhen. But is he going to cost too much money?

“There’s Ivan [Toney]. I think they’re good [in other areas of the pitch]. Centre forward is one thing they might need to look at and see the possibilities, see what’s out there, or wait until next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been in superb form for their respective clubs in the last few seasons.

If we add them to our squad, they will improve us, but we will have to pay a significant fee to sign either of them.

It will be interesting to see which of them we will sign or if we will sign another striker entirely.

