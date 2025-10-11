Sol Campbell offers Arsenal advice on ending their title drought 

Arsenal are widely regarded as one of the leading contenders to win the Premier League title this season, with many observers convinced that Mikel Arteta’s side finally possesses the quality and depth required to go all the way. Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has now offered some words of advice to the current squad, drawing on his own experience of competing for top honours at the club.

Arsenal’s Position in the Title Race

The Gunners have bolstered their team with several high-profile additions, giving them a squad that appears, on paper, stronger than Liverpool’s. As defending champions, the Reds remain a formidable force, but Arsenal’s progress and consistency have placed them in a strong position to challenge seriously for the title. Liverpool’s recent poor form could further work in Arsenal’s favour, particularly if the Gunners continue their winning momentum following the international break.

Campbell, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level, has emphasised that Arsenal must avoid falling back on excuses if they are to achieve their ambitions. He believes that the club now have everything in place to become champions, but that belief and mental strength will be key in determining how far they go.

Campbell’s Message to the Team

Speaking via Talk Sport, Campbell said, “So at the moment, it’s so early but they’ve got great signs. Arsenal are looking good, but they’ve got to believe they can do it, that’s the thing. If you don’t believe you can do it, something’s going to come up, and then you’re not going to get the points, you’re not going to have that total belief. Everybody’s got to believe they can do it and when they get that mental kind of herd mentality when everyone believes it… not stupidly, like far-fetched, but, ‘We’ve got a great chance and we’ve got to believe.’”

Campbell’s comments reflect a deep understanding of the psychological demands of a title race. Confidence and unity, he argues, are as vital as tactical execution and individual talent. His perspective carries weight, given his history of success with Arsenal and his familiarity with the pressures that accompany a sustained title challenge.

