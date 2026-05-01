Sol Campbell says Arsenal will need some luck to win Champions League

Sol Campbell was part of the Arsenal side that lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona, and he is eager to see the current generation of players go one step further and win the competition. That defeat remains one of the most painful moments in the club’s history, and there is renewed hope that the present squad can create a different outcome.

Arsenal now have a strong opportunity to reach the final once again, nearly 20 years after that memorable loss. The Gunners are determined to ensure that, if they do make it, they capitalise on the occasion and secure the trophy this time.

Arsenal’s path to a potential final

The team has already put itself in a favourable position in the semi-final, having earned a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain. With the second leg to be played at home, Mikel Arteta’s side will believe they have a strong chance of finishing the job and progressing to the final.

There is growing confidence among supporters and observers that Arsenal can achieve this objective. However, expectations alone will not be enough, and the players must deliver on the pitch to turn that belief into reality.

Campbell highlights importance of luck

Should Arsenal reach the final, they possess a squad filled with quality players capable of winning the competition. Even so, Campbell has emphasised that success at this level requires more than just talent and performance.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “Hopefully, they can get through this round and then get to the final. It’d be a great honour to witness them win it. Hopefully, they’ll get there. Obviously, you need a bit of luck to go your way.

“We had the chances [in 2006] to finish them off. Whatever reason, we just didn’t. We just needed one more to go in, and that’d be it. We just couldn’t get over the line. I still think about it now, but we had our chances.”

His reflections underline the fine margins at the highest level, where even strong performances may not guarantee victory without fortune playing its part.