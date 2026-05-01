Sol Campbell says Arsenal will need some luck to win Champions League

Sol Campbell was part of the Arsenal side that lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona, and he is eager to see the current generation of players go one step further and win the competition. That defeat remains one of the most painful moments in the club’s history, and there is renewed hope that the present squad can create a different outcome.
Arsenal now have a strong opportunity to reach the final once again, nearly 20 years after that memorable loss. The Gunners are determined to ensure that, if they do make it, they capitalise on the occasion and secure the trophy this time.
Arsenal’s path to a potential final
The team has already put itself in a favourable position in the semi-final, having earned a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain. With the second leg to be played at home, Mikel Arteta’s side will believe they have a strong chance of finishing the job and progressing to the final.
There is growing confidence among supporters and observers that Arsenal can achieve this objective. However, expectations alone will not be enough, and the players must deliver on the pitch to turn that belief into reality.
Campbell highlights importance of luck
Should Arsenal reach the final, they possess a squad filled with quality players capable of winning the competition. Even so, Campbell has emphasised that success at this level requires more than just talent and performance.
Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “Hopefully, they can get through this round and then get to the final. It’d be a great honour to witness them win it. Hopefully, they’ll get there. Obviously, you need a bit of luck to go your way.
“We had the chances [in 2006] to finish them off. Whatever reason, we just didn’t. We just needed one more to go in, and that’d be it. We just couldn’t get over the line. I still think about it now, but we had our chances.”
His reflections underline the fine margins at the highest level, where even strong performances may not guarantee victory without fortune playing its part.
I agree with him, and disagree with a lot of people who say that Arsenal will struggle if they meet free scoring PSG/Bayern
The thing, in a final, anything can happen. What you did in the previous rounds counts for nothing. In 2006, Barcelona were the favourites because they had the best squad that included Etoo and Ronaldinho. But this Barca team struggled for like an hour against 10 man Arsenal. If Henry has taken his chances, then we would have won it.
If Arsenal keep it tight at the back and take their chances, then we can win it. Remember PSG and Bayern Munich are Very poor defensively
PSG and BM styles are simply different than ours is currently, not better or worse necessarily in winning games.
Before Athletic Madrid v Arsenal kick off I said on JA here that no team will bang in 4-or-5 against The Arsenal – Even in the aftermath of PSG v BM i hold this belief.
Provided we have our best 14 players available I think we’d beat BM and stifle PSG enough to force extra-time or penalties. Sol notes correctly that the element of luck is part and parcel of CL Finals.
In Caribbean we often say that the race is not for the swift but for those that can endure.
One of the most painful nights supporting The Arsenal.
We should have won that match with ease, even after going down to ten men.
We didn’t have the luck that night, so maybe we’ll receive some in the semi final and, hopefully, the final.
I have no doubt we’ll compete if we reach the final.
Two footballers id love to play snooker with same affording me time discuss salient points in their careers. Alan Shearer is one and Sol Campbell is the other. Alan who was a serial goal scorer for Blackburn Rovers and Sol who had the choice of any top club but had the cahunas to choose AFC.
I recall being disgusted at sols goal disallowed in the final – it was a sound effort and it should have stood. I watched it unfold 2006 when we were kings.
Neither PSG nor Bayern are usually poor defensively, but the fact is, their back four defenders in particular, are rarely exposed to such high quality attacking players and while they normally cope in one on one situations, they failed to do so the other night.I have never seen the usually excellent PSG full backs and centre backs exposed as they were in what was a feast of entertainment for the neutral fan.Bayern were the victims of a shocking penalty decision, but they are still in the game and i wouldn’t bet against them to reach the final.