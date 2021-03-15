Sol Campbell says fans need to embrace more diversity in management

Sol Campbell says fans have an enormous influence on the manager that their team appoints and wants them to change their attitude towards other races.

White managers have been favourites in the game for much of the history of the sport and Campbell is one of the few BAME coaches who are trying to make a name for themselves.

He believes that he would have been in a better position if he was white, although he admits that the mindset is beginning to change.

However, the fans also need to change their thinking and make it easy for managers of other ethnic groups to get jobs on their team.

He says they have to understand that talent isn’t about the colour of one’s skin, rather it can be held by anyone.

Campbell further stated that discriminating against a person because of the colour of his skin could see clubs miss out on good managers.

The former Arsenal defender said via Mail Sport: ‘I think for me the diversity in mentality is changing.

‘I think the hierarchy makeup is probably not changed as much but the mentality is changing.

‘I think the next step is the fans to kind of start to change in the ways of who they would like at their football club and things like that.

‘Because they’re a big part. [To] understand that talent is not held by colour – talent is held by whoever.

‘If you are overlooking someone because of his colour, you could be missing out on a great manager who could quite easily come into your club and be successful and be amazing.

‘At the same time, it might not work out. But don’t stop yourself employing or opening up to that idea of someone of colour managing your football club.

‘It’s so archaic.’