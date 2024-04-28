Sol Campbell says Liverpool or Man Utd would have more recognition if they went invincible

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell believes if Liverpool or Manchester United had gone an entire season unbeaten like Arsenal did in 2003/2004, they would have been more recognised.

The Gunners are looking to win the Premier League again this season, 20 years after that famous triumph, and Campbell reckons there has been no proper acknowledgement from the Premier League.

It is a feat that is difficult to replicate in any top European league, and Arsenal feels they deserve more recognition.

Campbell was speaking about that triumph and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It’s the only time this has been done for 100 years and I truly believe that if Manchester United or Liverpool had done it, it would have been recognised more.

‘It’s really embarrassing the players never received anything like that.

‘Maybe we will this year for the anniversary but something should be done.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool and Manchester City have both come close to replicating that success and failed, which just shows how massive that achievement was.

We may not get enough recognition for it, but every time people talk about unbeaten seasons around the world, we will be remembered.

That alone is a thing of pride, and we will always remember our players who helped us with that stunning achievement.

