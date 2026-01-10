Sol Campbell sets standard for Gabriel and Saliba to be considered top pairing 

William Saliba and Gabriel are widely regarded by many observers as the finest centre-back pairing in football, and that reputation has been earned through consistent performances. Since they began playing together in 2022, the duo have transformed Arsenal into one of the strongest defensive sides in the game, providing stability, authority and resilience at the back.

Mikel Arteta has benefited greatly from having both players available and continues to work tirelessly to maximise their qualities. While Arsenal boast high-level talent across the pitch, there is broad agreement that their defence is the most effective area of the team. This is largely due to the complementary nature of Saliba and Gabriel, whose combined strengths have made life extremely difficult for opposing attackers.

Defensive Excellence at Arsenal

Arsenal’s defensive record has been built on the partnership between two defenders operating at an elite level. Gabriel brings physicality, aggression and leadership, while Saliba offers composure, anticipation and technical quality. Together, they have formed a unit that rarely looks vulnerable, regardless of the opposition or competition.

Their understanding has grown steadily, allowing Arsenal to defend higher up the pitch and play with greater confidence. This foundation has enabled the team to push for honours and compete at the top end of domestic and European football. Despite their individual and collective brilliance, there remains one notable absence from their achievements.

Trophies as the Final Measure

Neither defender has yet won a major honour with Arsenal at the end of a season, and former defender Sol Campbell believes that success is essential before they can be regarded as truly world-class. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said, ‘To be a truly top centre half pairing, you must play together for two, three, four, even five years. And you must win things.

‘You need to perform at a high level week in, week out, across multiple seasons, then look back and say, ‘We achieved something’.

‘You can’t really compare partnerships until that happens. Potentially, Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba could be the best Arsenal have had, and among the best the Premier League has seen. But potential isn’t enough – you have to win.’

Campbell’s assessment highlights the final hurdle facing the pair. Their quality is beyond doubt, but trophies will ultimately define their legacy. If Arsenal can convert defensive excellence into silverware, Saliba and Gabriel may yet secure their place among the greatest partnerships the game has seen.