Sol Campbell weighs in with his opinion on impressive Arsenal youngster

Arsenal needed goals from two of the club’s budding youngsters to beat Southampton Thursday evening at St Mary’s

Eddie Nketiah and substitute, Joe Willock scored the goals as Mikel Arteta’s side earned their first win since the restart.

Nketiah, who spent the first half of the season on-loan at Leeds United, has become an important member of the Arsenal first team since his return.

He impressed Arteta in training and the Spaniard has made him his first-choice striker, ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Nketiah has shown incredible hunger and a work rate that none of his senior colleagues usually show when they play ahead of him and that might keep him in the team for the foreseeable future.

Arteta isn’t the only person who has been impressed by Nketiah as Sol Campbell, who was on punditry duty during the game against Southampton, also hailed the teenage striker.

He applauded his commitment to chasing the game and pressing the opponents before adding that you should get that from a young player.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by GivemeSports: “He’s sharp. Always lively, always pushing. He comes back and defends too.

“That’s exactly what you want from a young player. Fantastic.”