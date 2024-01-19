Solanke urged to join Arsenal right now “it is an absolute no-brainer”

Arsenal is in need of a clinical striker. Dominic Solanke is one of the in-form attackers the Gunners have been linked with. The Bournemouth striker is in scintillating form. In 20 games, he has scored 12 goals. Only Mohammed Salah and Erling Haaland, each with 14 goals, have scored more.

No offense to Bournemouth, but Solanke moving to Arsenal will be a huge step forward for his career. That’s why former the Rangers striker Ally McCoist has advised him to pursue a move to the Emirates this month.

McCoist believes the Bournemouth forward should recognize he may have reached his peak and should seek a transfer while he is still firing on all cylinders, since he may never have that opportunity again.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Scot said, “Move. All day. I look at Dominic Solanke, and I think right now he is an unbelievably rich vein of form. That might not last. Therefore, he might not get another opportunity to move to a club like Tottenham or a club like Arsenal. If he gets the opportunity to move to a club like that, for me, it is an absolute no-brainer. He has to move.”

With a clinical striker like Solanke, the Gunners would not be 5 points off the top of the Premier League table; they would undoubtedly be at the top, setting the pace. Convincing Bournemouth to sell their top striker on a permanent deal may be difficult. The Gunners should try to sign him on a loan deal and provide the PL side with an attractive loan preposition. Solanke might be Arteta’s secret weapon in his quest to win the 2023–24 Premier League title if he continues his current form.

Daniel O

