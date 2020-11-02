Solskjaer needs to ‘take responsibility’ after being ‘outwitted’ by Arteta

Tony Cascarino claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to ‘take responsibility’ for Man United‘s failings of late, and states that the Norwegian was ‘outwitted’ by Arsenal’s Arteta.

The Gunners left Old Trafford yesterday with all three points, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty was the difference, but the result was very much deserved.

Arsenal were in control throughout the match, and we appeared to be one move ahead of our rivals from the get-go.

Cascarino has now claimed that the United manager needs to own up to his mistakes.

“Ole’s got to take responsibility for the coaching and formations and how personnel play and fit into those formations,” Cascarino explained on TalkSPORT.

“What was quite clear yesterday is we all know how Arteta’s Arsenal play now and how difficult they make it for you as they don’t concede many goals.

“Gabriel read Marcus Rashford every time yesterday. You get the ball fed into you and the defender keeps trying to nick the ball; Martin Keown used to do it brilliantly and Gabriel did it to Rashford yesterday.

“But Ole has got to see those things, because I thought he got totally outwitted by Arteta yesterday tactically.

“And that is a bigger embarrassment than not actually playing well!”

Arteta certainly did get the better of the match, with our team offering little space for United’s stars, and the game always looked to be favouring us.

Solskjaer’s job could well come under threat in the coming weeks, although their form in Europe has been impressive.

Patrick