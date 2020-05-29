Some Arsenal fans make it clear who should become the club’s next chairman

Former Arsenal chairman, Sir Chips Keswick, stepped down from his position as the club’s chairman yesterday. The club released a statement and the 80-year-old thanked the club for the opportunity to have served them.

The statement also made it clear that the Gunners have no plans to name a replacement at this moment in time.

However, a few Arsenal fans don’t think that is the right way to go, and they have urged the club to bring back one of their favourites.

Some of the club’s fans have asked the Gunners to bring back Arsene Wenger as their new chairman.

The Frenchman was Arsenal’s manager for more than 20 years before he left his position in 2018.

Although he struggled in the latter years of his leadership, he helped Arsenal win their last Premier League title among numerous other trophies.

A Tweet asking Arsenal fans if they would have Wenger back was posted online and some of the responses, as quoted by the Sun were:

“I would even take him as a player.”

Another posted: “That shouldn’t be a question. We need him there at our club.”

A fellow supporter wrote: “He’s got the eye to spot crazy talented youngsters, he understands the club more than anyone.”

Another reply read: “Hundred percent but he’d never do it.”