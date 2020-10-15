Some Arsenal fans show their love for Ozil as he turns a year older

Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has just turned 32 and the German probably wishes he was in a better place in his career at the moment.

He is currently playing for an Arsenal team that doesn’t have him in their plans and they are keen to get rid of him.

But as he turns 32, the club has shown him that they still love him despite his contract situation there.

They posted a picture of him as they wished him a happy birthday on Twitter, and some of their fans took to the post to praise him despite his continued absence from Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Ozil has been on the downturn in terms of his form since 2018 when he signed his latest contract, but some of the club’s fans haven’t forgotten all the good times that he had with them and some even considered him to be one of the best players that has ever played for the club.

Some of the comments on the birthday post include: “You can take him out of Arsenal, can’t take him out of our hearts.”

“”No matter what happens from here, he will still be one of the best and one of the most iconic player to ever play for us.”

“Happy birthday to the greatest playmaker of the last generation. Now play him @Arsenal”

“Bring back Gunnersauras and Ozil will be happy, make it happen Arsenal.”

“The midfield maestro…… assist king…… Happy birthday King #FreeOzil #playozil”