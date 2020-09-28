Some Arsenal fans think target could be on his way after his managers decision

Thomas Partey is one player that some Arsenal fans would love to wear their club’s shirt this season.

The Ghanian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he remains a player that the club might still land before this transfer window closes.

Arsenal has been told that they will need to activate his 50m euros release clause before they can land him.

The Ghanaian seems to be interested in making the move to the Emirates as he is a boyhood fan, according to Express Sports.

He has an offer from Atletico to extend his current deal, but he is yet to sign it.

As speculation grows about his future, Diego Simeone has just made a curious decision that caught the attention of Arsenal fans, now some of them think he is coming to North London.

Simeone benched the midfielder in their La Liga game against Granada yesterday and some Gooners think he is preparing for life without the midfielder.

“Thomas Partey is on the subs bench today, that’s it he’s coming to Arsenal,” one fan tweeted as quoted by Express Sports.

A second wrote: “Diego Simeone Preparing for Life without Partey. You love to see it.”

One fan claimed this was not the first occasion he has been overlooked: “Thomas Partey is kn the Atletico Madrid bench once again. Remember he was on the bench and didn’t play in the Champions league game against Leipzig.

“Looks like he’s not in Diego Simeone’s plan for the new season.”