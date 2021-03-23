Some Arsenal fans urging Odegaard to use his influence on Haaland

Martin Odegaard has emerged as one of best players in the current Arsenal team even though he just joined them in the last transfer window.

The Norwegian has been so good that most of the club’s fans have taken to him and they hope he stays with them for a long time.

While they wait to see if he will be a member of their squad beyond this season, some have sent him a message as he joins up with the Norway national team for the latest international break.

The midfielder was spotted in national team training with his friend and Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, and the Gooners want him to bring the red-hot striker to the Emirates.

Players can influence their friends and national teammates in choosing their next team and Arsenal fans want Odegaard to help them land Haaland.

An image emerged on Twitter with both national teammates sitting together in training and one Arsenal fan thinks “agent Odegaard” might be at work.

Sun Sports reports on some of the responses with one fan tweeting: “When you pray he’s telling him to come to Arsenal but they’ll both end up at City.”

Another one said “You can only pray” and another urging “sign him up”

Haaland is being chased by the top European teams and Arsenal will have their work cut out if they move for him.

Firstly, they would have to secure Champions League football as he has thrived in the competition so far.