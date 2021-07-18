Some Arsenal fans worried about Aubameyang form after poor show against Rangers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form dipped last season and it was a major reason why Arsenal ended the campaign outside the Premier League’s European places.

The Gabonese attacker had been in the form of his life in the two seasons before the last campaign and that earned him a big-money new deal at the club.

After his poor 2020/2021 season, Arsenal fans had expected him to return for the next campaign in solid form.

But he hasn’t shown that so far and in their preseason match against Rangers yesterday, the striker gave Arsenal fans even more cause for concern.

The Gunners played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Scottish champions on Sunday and their fans had hoped to see Auba and other top players in fine form.

But they were to be met by disappointment with Aubameyang missing three sitters, including one that was from point-blank range.

The Daily Mail says the club’s fans are now worried that he could even do worse in the next campaign.

The report curated responses from some fans with one fan tweeting:

“Auba is carrying on from last season’s form. Worrying times ahead.”

Another wrote “Auba needs to sort it out himself before the season starts”