Some Arsenal fans worried about Aubameyang form after poor show against Rangers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form dipped last season and it was a major reason why Arsenal ended the campaign outside the Premier League’s European places.
The Gabonese attacker had been in the form of his life in the two seasons before the last campaign and that earned him a big-money new deal at the club.
After his poor 2020/2021 season, Arsenal fans had expected him to return for the next campaign in solid form.
But he hasn’t shown that so far and in their preseason match against Rangers yesterday, the striker gave Arsenal fans even more cause for concern.
The Gunners played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Scottish champions on Sunday and their fans had hoped to see Auba and other top players in fine form.
But they were to be met by disappointment with Aubameyang missing three sitters, including one that was from point-blank range.
The Daily Mail says the club’s fans are now worried that he could even do worse in the next campaign.
The report curated responses from some fans with one fan tweeting:
“Auba is carrying on from last season’s form. Worrying times ahead.”
Another wrote “Auba needs to sort it out himself before the season starts”
Love him but high wage increase was a big mistake.
This will be another player we’ll be stuck with until his contract runs out
Age + wage means it’ll be very unlikely anyone will buy Auba
Can it still be a surprise that players such as Auba and Ozil can look like world-beaters until they sign their lucrative contract extensions. It’s too early to condemn Auba though, and, being charitable, I would suggest it’s more of a confidence issue. I still wouldn’t play him ahead of Martinelli though.
Though he missed those chances against Rangers, I just want to believe he would come good again. He needs to believe in himself and stop thinking too much on the ball and play his game
If Auba is missing a handful of chances, it simply means he’s putting himself in goal scoring positions regularly. It must be empowering us going into the new season. He just needs to get some match sharpness and the goals will follow. Needless to worry about such trifling things in games that don’t put points on the league table. As long as every player returns to kick-start the new season unscathed from our pre-season, it’s all good.
Had anyone watched Auba play in our pre-season games, can you please let us know which position he played? LW/ lone CF/ secondary ST?
All the energy he would have used to player football he used it to haggle for the contract. Now the weight is upon him. He’s just a show man. It took big money to convince him to stay here. Not what we need going forward. The board should be thinking about replacing him even though it’s an impossible mission.
Let’s face it even if he comes back to form how long before he’s finished. I’m sorry but any player who has to sign because of big money is not worth playing for the badge. He has proven time without number that he’s not captain material…
Get rid asap no matter what. I love the player but i love Arsenal football club more.