Some Arsenal supporters turn on Mikel Arteta after Fulham loss

Arsenal supporters are expressing frustration with their team’s poor form, and some, who have grown less patient, are already calling for the club to sack Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager had initially brought a transformation to the Gunners since joining the Emirates, fueling dreams of league victories in the past two seasons. However, the team is currently struggling to maintain the high standards set by some impressive performances in the previous season.

Despite the anticipation that Arsenal would capitalise on Manchester City’s slip to secure a significant lead in the Premier League table, the Gunners find themselves starting the new year behind the defending champions, who have a game in hand.

Following their recent loss to Fulham, marking back-to-back defeats, fans have begun advocating for Arteta’s dismissal, per Football Insider. Feeling they’ve had enough, some supporters believe that a new manager could take the team to the next level and should replace Arteta.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A manager’s job is only as safe as his last result, and Arteta knows he will be sacked if the team is not making progress.

He has taken us to a good level and it is too early to start calling for a change but if results do not change soon then Arteta could be in trouble.

