Califirori stats give clue to how Arteta may use the Italian in Arsenal’s tactical plans

After passing the medical checks and signing his contract, Riccardo Calafiori, as a Gunner, linked up with the Arsenal squad in their United States pre-season tour. As outstanding as Calafiori is, an intriguing assertion has surfaced. With the Italian joining, Mikel Arteta may adjust his system, which could result in Declan Rice playing a different role.

It has been stated that Calafiori’s style is similar to Stones. Last season, he and Stones were Europe’s most successful progressive carriers out of the back. Arsenal may now trust their fullbacks, Ben White and Calafiori, for infield carries, with Rice serving as a backboard.

🔎📊 Only two centre-backs in the top 5 leagues ranked in the 90+ percentile for both aerial win rate and progressive carries this season : 🇮🇹 Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna, 22)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 John Stones (Man City, 29) Search tool 👉 https://t.co/McR5zrPkTO pic.twitter.com/CrY1hIgsJi — DataMB (@DataMB_) June 3, 2024

Though most Gooners wanted Rice given a free role, I believe transfer links to No. 6s, like Martin Zubimendi, Bruno Guimaraes, and Amadou Onana (who joined Aston Villa), have grown cold. We shouldn’t hold high expectations for Rice’s box-to-box role; he could potentially play as a 6, particularly with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino joining to take over at LCM.

That said, the ex-Hammer is an ideal choice for our wide CBs to use as a backboard for infield carries while he takes their vacated positions. Arsenal will undoubtedly have a decent roster next season, and the tactics used may be a game changer. Aside from ball carries, when pressed, Arsenal fans would like to see fullbacks who are defensively sound and technically gifted to beat pressure more frequently; Calafiori and White will effortlessly do that.

Jack Anderson

