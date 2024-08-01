Califirori stats give clue to how Arteta may use the Italian in Arsenal’s tactical plans

After passing the medical checks and signing his contract, Riccardo Calafiori, as a Gunner, linked up with the Arsenal squad in their United States pre-season tour. As outstanding as Calafiori is, an intriguing assertion has surfaced. With the Italian joining, Mikel Arteta may adjust his system, which could result in Declan Rice playing a different role.
It has been stated that Calafiori’s style is similar to Stones. Last season, he and Stones were Europe’s most successful progressive carriers out of the back. Arsenal may now trust their fullbacks, Ben White and Calafiori, for infield carries, with Rice serving as a backboard.
🔎📊 Only two centre-backs in the top 5 leagues ranked in the 90+ percentile for both aerial win rate and progressive carries this season :
🇮🇹 Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna, 22)
🏴 John Stones (Man City, 29)
Though most Gooners wanted Rice given a free role, I believe transfer links to No. 6s, like Martin Zubimendi, Bruno Guimaraes, and Amadou Onana (who joined Aston Villa), have grown cold. We shouldn’t hold high expectations for Rice’s box-to-box role; he could potentially play as a 6, particularly with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino joining to take over at LCM.
That said, the ex-Hammer is an ideal choice for our wide CBs to use as a backboard for infield carries while he takes their vacated positions. Arsenal will undoubtedly have a decent roster next season, and the tactics used may be a game changer. Aside from ball carries, when pressed, Arsenal fans would like to see fullbacks who are defensively sound and technically gifted to beat pressure more frequently; Calafiori and White will effortlessly do that.
Califiroi is a genuine phase five signing as things begin to shape nicely, was a little surprised how we were allowed such a clear shot at the Italian.
The Italians are traditionally defensive solid but his ball carrying skills is what will benefit Arsenal and Martineli in particular most.
His. Imposing authority on the ball at such a tender age, is going to make the Italian the best signing in the premier league, personally I think he’s better than Manuel Lacatelli a player the gaffer once chase an entire season.
But Calafiori scored an own goal when playing against Spain and almost made another one
The Gunners rarely passed to Tomiyasu when he played LB, unlike when they played with Zinchenko
Maybe because they’re not convinced with Tomiyasu’s first touch and ball control skills
I hope it won’t happen to Calafiori
Gai, Calafiori game was top notch for Italy in Euro compared to the own goal mistake which can happen to any defender. He didn’t concede a single own goal throughout last season. The guy is lot better than Tomiyasu with ball on his feet. I am not sure you watched all Italy matches in Euro.
Arteta already said in his interview that he would use him for both LB and CB as need be.
As per the article nothing is concrete on MMerino but I am personally hopeful. Our friendly against Liverpool shows Pathey isn’t same after his injuries last season he was ran ragged in the first half and Jorginho played better when he came in.
If Merino comes, I think Partey will be transfer-listed
Califirori is a quality quality signing. The type of defender that can keep Mo Salah quite. He will very improve our defence a lot and secure our weak link.