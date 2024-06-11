Some crucial dates for your Arsenal Women 2024-25 calendar Gooners

Anticipation is already rising for what the Arsenal Women team could do next season. The 2023–24 season did not go as planned; finishing third and winning the Continental Cup was hardly an improvement over their 2022–23 campaign. However, with so many players (about 10) arriving in 2023, it’s reasonable that they didn’t pull off incredible feats given that players were still getting to know each other.

Jonas Eidevall said, during his Australian trip to face the A-League All Stars, that he has a reasonably good team that he believes can compete for silverware even if he does not enhance it; he also stated that this time he will strive to add quality rather than quantity.

Mariona Caldentey, Barcelona’s explosive forward, is understood to be on her way to Emirates Stadium, though we await Arsenal’s official confirmation of this.

We already know that our girls will play practically all of their home matches at the Emirates Stadium, but when will these matches take place?

Here are some crucial dates for you to mark in your calendar, Gooners:

Following this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, our Gunners will be off to the US for pre-season between August 18 and 25. The WSL season will begin over the weekend of September 21st and 22nd, 2024, and conclude on May 10th and 11th, 2025.

The 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League will begin in September 2024 with Round 1. Round 1 will be played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments with the final winners progressing. The draw for Round 1 will be on July 5th.

The league’s winter break will run from December 16th through January 18th.

Meanwhile, the League Cup group stages will begin in early October and run until mid-December, with the quarter-finals scheduled for January 22nd and 23rd, the semi-finals across February 5th and 6th, and the final on the weekend of March 15th-16th.

However, no dates have yet been announced for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Michelle M

