Some England fans calling for Arsene Wenger after disappointing loss

Arsene Wenger hasn’t been a manager since he was fired from that role at Arsenal in 2018, but some England fans believe that he should be the next manager of the Three Lions.

Their plea came after their national team were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their recent UEFA Nations League game.

England has been on an inconsistent run of form so far with a win over Belgium only coming after they managed to beat Iceland 1-0 and drawing with the same Danish team in their last two competitive games.

Despite leading the team to the semi-finals of the Russia 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate is no longer looking assured on the sidelines.

The former Middlesbrough player and manager has tinkered with his selection far too much and his team now struggles to get decent results.

After their poor loss to Denmark, some England fans took to Twitter to call for Wenger to be appointed as their national team manager as published by the Sun.

One user said: “Southgate is useless, get wenger in #ENGDEN #southgateout”

Another one said: “Southgate out Wenger in”

Yet another added: “Sack Southgate and give it Wenger #ENGDEN”

“Another utter shambles. Southgate clueless. Sack him. Bring in Wenger to build a team around Grealish!” Tweeted another.

“How’s wenger sitting at home but Southgate is ruining England?” was Tweeted by another fan.