“Some excellent performances” Ray Parlour reacts to Arsenal’s win

Former Gunner Ray Parlour has reacted to Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Chelsea this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men have continued their stunning form this season with yet another Premier League win at Stamford Bridge.

The game against the Blues is one of the hardest fixtures of the weekend for any team and Arteta’s men came through it brilliantly.

A 1-0 win seems like a lucky scoreline, but Arsenal bossed the Blues and could easily have won with more goals.

The fans are in a celebratory mood now and they deserve it after so many seasons of below-par performances from their team.

After the win, Parlour took to his Twitter page to tweet:

“Great win @Arsenal some excellent performances”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This win is a statement win and permits us to keep dreaming of something great happening at the end of this campaign.

Chelsea has looked in great shape in the last few weeks and a derby was always going to be tough for either side.

But we showed we have the strength of character to withstand any club even at their home.

Hopefully, this team will continue winning one game at a time, which will guarantee us ending this season with at least one trophy.