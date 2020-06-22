Some good news for Arsenal after Brighton debacle

The FA has spared Matteo Guendouzi a ban after he grabbed Neal Maupay by the neck at the end of Arsenal’s game against Brighton this weekend, as reported by the BBC.

The Gunners lost to the Seagulls at the Amex 2-1 despite taking the lead through Nicolas Pepe.

They had lost Bernd Leno to injury earlier in the game after Neal Maupay appeared to have caused the German to injure himself.

The French striker would eventually complete Brighton’s comeback in the game and Guendouzi was unhappy for his role in the Leno injury and decided to let him know.

The Arsenal midfielder had appeared to slap Maupay in the stomach when the striker was wheeling away in celebration when he scored, he would then grab him by the neck at the end of the game which caused a mini brawl.

Guendouzi was expected to be banned for his actions retrospectively, however, the Frenchman has now been spared after referee Martin Atkinson said that he didn’t see the incident.

The Football Association has now reminded both teams of their responsibilities in terms of their players’ conduct.

This let-off will come as good news to Mikel Arteta, who has already lost at least three of his senior players to injuries and suspension.