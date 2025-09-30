Some impressive records William Saliba has already collected as an Arsenal player

William Saliba has established himself as one of Arsenal’s most important players since arriving at the club, compiling a series of outstanding records that underline his consistency and quality. Widely recognised as a top-level defender, his recent contract extension has been viewed as the equivalent of signing another world-class player, ensuring that the Frenchman’s influence will continue at the Emirates Stadium for years to come.

By committing to a new long-term deal, Saliba is set to spend the next five years of his career with the Gunners. Given his track record to date, supporters will expect him not only to maintain his current level but also to continue setting new standards and achieving further milestones in the process.

Records That Highlight His Impact

According to Arsenal Media, Saliba has already set and broken a number of impressive records during his time in north London. He has kept more clean sheets than any other player in the Premier League since the beginning of the 2022–2023 season, amassing 43 in that period. This level of defensive reliability has been central to Arsenal’s push for success both domestically and in Europe.

In addition, Saliba holds the best record for minutes per goal conceded by an outfield player in the league since that same season. Across 9,197 minutes played, Arsenal have conceded just 82 goals while he has been on the pitch, underlining his ability to anchor the defence and limit opposition chances.

Another significant achievement is his winning percentage as an Arsenal player. Out of the 105 matches he has featured in, Saliba has been on the victorious side 71 times, giving him the best winning record of any player in the club’s history.

Looking Ahead

Now that Saliba has pledged his future to Arsenal, there is every expectation that he will add to his growing list of accomplishments. His combination of composure, physical strength, and tactical intelligence makes him not only one of the best defenders in the league but also one of the most influential players in the squad.

As Arsenal continue to compete for major honours, Saliba’s records are likely to grow, further cementing his reputation as a cornerstone of the team’s success. With his long-term future secured, the stage is set for him to build an enduring legacy at the Emirates.

