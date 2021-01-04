Some incredible Tierney and Arsenal stats that you will love

Arsenal earned a third straight win in their 4-0 mauling of West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Despite the snowy condition on the day, the Gunners were able to get the goals and the points against Sam Allardyce’s team.

That win was made more impressive by the performance of Kieran Tierney, who opened the scoring with a right-footed shot.

He has grown a lot at Arsenal and the Scotsman is undeniably one player that leaves it all on the pitch when he plays for the club.

Praise has come from the world over for the former Celtic man after that display and the BBC has revealed one stunning stat that his current form has helped him achieve.

The report says that he has created 15 chances since the start of last month, and no other defender in the Premier League has come close to that number.

Arsenal put together 20 passes before his goal and the report also revealed that no other team has had as many 20-plus pass goals as Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took over at the club in December 2019.

Arsenal fans will hope that Tierney maintains his hot run of form and help the club to achieve its goals this season.