Some inside Arsenal feel they made the wrong summer transfer decision

One of the biggest dilemmas that Mikel Arteta had in the summer was choosing who would become his first-choice goalkeeper.

The manager had watched as Emi Martinez had proven to be undroppable when given the chance during Project Restart.

The Argentinean took the chance afforded to him in the absence of Bernd Leno and helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

He expected to be rewarded with the number one slot at the club and he demanded it.

The Gunners had to choose between him and Leno and Arteta stuck with the German and sold Martinez to Aston Villa.

The Argentinean has continued to prove an inspiring buy for the Midland side and Football Insider is revealing that Arsenal regrets letting him leave.

The report says the feeling inside the Emirates is that they let the wrong goalkeeper go.

Leno remains one of the best goalies in the Premier League, but the German has been outshone by Martinez in this turbulent season for the Gunners.

While Leno has kept just 11 clean sheets from 34 games this season, Martinez has 14 clean sheets from 27 games.

Now isn’t the time to regret past decisions, Leno needs to step up his performance now and help the club achieve its goals.