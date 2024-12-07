Some interesting Arsenal stats ahead of the game against Fulham

Fulham v Arsenal
Arsenal faces Fulham this weekend in what promises to be one of the toughest games of the season. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in excellent form since the conclusion of the last international break and is eager to continue their strong performances. Despite finishing as the second-best team in the Premier League in consecutive seasons, the Gunners have shown the hunger and determination to compete at the highest level.

Fulham proved to be a challenging opponent last season, with Arsenal failing to secure a win in either of their league encounters with the Cottagers. This weekend, Arsenal will need to demonstrate that they have improved and are now better equipped to overcome difficult challenges. Arteta’s men must prove that they can break down teams that traditionally cause them problems and show that they have developed further under the Spaniard’s guidance.

Fulham v Arsenal
Ahead of the match, Arsenal Media has highlighted some key statistics that could play a role in the game. Bukayo Saka has been outstanding in London derbies, having scored or assisted in 14 goals in 14 such fixtures. His form could make him a key player against Fulham, and the Gunners will be hoping he can continue his impressive run. Meanwhile, former players such as Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi could pose a threat; since 2017, no ex-Arsenal player has scored a home goal against the Gunners, but this streak may be tested in this match.

Defensively, Gabriel Magalhães has the opportunity to make history. He could become the first Arsenal defender since William Gallas in 2010 to score in three consecutive games. This highlights the growing influence of Arsenal’s defence, which has been solid under Arteta’s leadership.

The Fulham game will certainly be a tricky test for Arsenal, and they must be fully prepared to give everything to secure a crucial victory.

  1. This game indeed will be interesting, first they are the four rejects maybe the fantastic four depending on who you connected up with, but this is a group that knows Arsenal through and through.
    The biggest of the lot is the ever talented Smith Rowe,

    Have the feeling Arsenal may start this one a little cagey, the sheer quality of the winning Monster will just do the trick

