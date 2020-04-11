Some interesting Arsenal stats for the season up to now

This has been a topsy-turvy season for Arsenal as the club battles to become a top English side again.

The Gunners have been under three managers this season and remain outside the top six and are in fact closer to the relegation places than they are to the top of the Premier League table.

Having such a poor season will obviously be reflected in the statistics, mainly negatively, here are some of those stats as compiled by Sky Sports:

Bernd Leno Saves the Day

Bernd Leno has made the second most saves by any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season with 104 saves.

It is safe to say that he has been more than a helping hand for a poor Arsenal defence.

Lack of goals a new problem

Arsenal has just 40 league goals this season. Despite having the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leading the line, they have struggled for goals.

This is the first time they have scored so few goals at this stage of the season since 98/99.

Worst possession gainers

Arsenal has gained possession the fewest times this season in comparison to any other Premier League side.

On average, they have gained possession just 50 times per 90 minutes this season.

More draws than any other outcome

Arsenal has drawn their most games in a season since the 93/94 campaign. That season, they drew 17 games but it was a 42 game season, and they have already drawn 13 games in this campaign.

Bookings kings

Arsenal has the joint highest number of bookings in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners, alongside Tottenham, have received 63 bookings.