Some interesting facts about the man that wants to buy Arsenal – Aliko Dangote

10 FANTASTIC THINGS ALIKO DANGOTE HAS DONE IN THE LAST TEN YEARS:

This headline, written by Ruth Okwumbu in Nairametrics.com caught my attention, as it seems to most Arsenal supporters, the man who just might end the nightmare of Stan Kroenke, seems to be a bit of a mystery.

Here are the ten things she listed with a short description of her reasoning:

1. In 2011, Dangote invested a massive $400 million in the construction of a cement plant…and also invested R779 million to increase his stake in Sephaku Cement from 19.76% to 64%.

2. Back home in Nigeria in 2012, Dangote Cement moved to erect the biggest cement plant in Africa, in Southwest Nigeria. He spent $1 billion doing this, converting a century old wasteland of limestone and red dirt in south-west Nigeria.

3. Moving to assert his place in sugar production, he announced a 95% equity stake in Savannah Sugar Company – amounting to 2.14 billion ordinary shares at N1.00 each.

4. Signed a deal with Chinese company SINOMA to build factories for Dangote Cement Plc. The deal was worth $4.3 billion (£2.8 billion).

5. Due to the above, production capacity increased from 21 million tons of cement, to 34 million tonnes at the end of 2014.

6. The Dangote foundation has an annual foundation of $1.25 billion and has contributed millions to improve nutrition, health, education and economic empowerment in Nigeria. The foundation is also linked with Bill Gates Foundation to eradicate polio in Nigeria. There is so much more in this, to much for me to produce.

7. The year 2018 saw Dangote sign a $1 billion agreement with the federal government for the integrated rice production in six areas. This will, upon completion, process 16 tonnes of paddy rice per hour, totalling about 14 billion-naira worth of rice per year.

8. Dangote’s Cement Nigeria increased it’s the group’s revenue in 2018 by over 10%

9. 2019 was the year of consolidating on the refinery plans. Once completed it will separate crude oil into it’s components and in 18 months will be able to meet Nigeria’s demand and later, become the largest exporter of petroleum products in Africa.

10. Just recently he donated N2 billion naira to fight against coronavirus – weeks before he had donated N100 millions worth of materials to help rebuild destroyed buildings after a massive explosion.

The final sentence reads: “Keep in mind that the billionaire also plans to buy Arsenal F.C. and take the Nigerian flag all over the world”.

At least we know a little more about the man and it all seems to be pointing to a person who has a compassionate side, along with great business sense.

ken1945