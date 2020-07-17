Some interesting facts that show how Arsenal rattled Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool have served up some interesting games in recent seasons.

Prior to our 2-1 win over them Wednesday evening, Jurgen Klopp’s men have had the upper hand in the head-to-head games.

They also headed into the game as Premier League champions, winning it with seven games to spare showing their quality as a team.

However, Arsenal dug deep and without fear, we defeated them to keep our dream of playing in the Europa League next season alive.

This win is our first Premier League win over Jurgen Klopp’s men since 2015, and this is Klopp’s first Premier League loss to us since he started managing the Reds.

Here are some stats from Opta via Sky Sports:

“Arsenal have beaten Liverpool for the first time in the Premier League since April 2015 (4-1), with this being the first time Jurgen Klopp has suffered defeat against the Gunners in the competition (W5 D3 L1).

“Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat in a game they opened in the scoring in since April 2017 (1-2 v Crystal Palace), ending a run of 83 consecutive league games without losing after scoring the opening goal.

“This was Arsenal’s first Premier League win against the team starting the day top of the table since February 2016 (2-1 v Leicester), having lost each of their previous five such games before tonight.

“Liverpool have conceded 10 goals in their last five Premier League away games (W1 D1 L3), as many as they had in their previous 19 league games on the road.

“Arsenal’s equaliser came following Virgil van Dijk’s first error leading to a goal in the Premier League since March 2019 (for Liverpool v Fulham), while it was also the Gunners’ first shot of the game.”

This win couldn’t have come at a better time as we prepare to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, and this will give our players the confidence to try and beat Pep Guardiola’s men.