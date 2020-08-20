Some interesting facts to know about Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal (The Metro) in recent weeks as the Gunners look to get their team prepared for the new season.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young midfielders around Europe now and he may be leaving Lyon this summer.

His matured performances for the French side over the years has seen him develop into a player that even Pep Guardiola has heaped praises on.

Here are some things you might want to know about him:

He wants to play for Guardiola

The midfielder is a fan of Pep Guardiola as a manager and he revealed to Bleacher Report that he would like to play for the Spanish manager after he became linked with a move to Manchester City.

He ignored Liverpool’s interest

In 2016, before he signed a new deal with Lyon, Liverpool was very interested in signing him, but he eventually decided to stay with the Champions League semi-finalists.

Still lives with his parents

Sun Sport has revealed that the fine midfielder is so humble that he still lives with his parents even though he can afford to buy a house for himself in the Lyon city centre.

He idolizes Zidane

He wrote of his admirations for Zinedine Zidane in the Player’s Tribune. He claimed that the World Cup winner made him fall in love with the game.