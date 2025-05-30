Some interesting game stats from Arsenal’s 2024/2025 season

Arsenal concluded the 2024–2025 season without a trophy, and preparations are already underway to ensure that outcome is not repeated in the next campaign. A key part of this process will involve signing the right players during the upcoming transfer window. The club are determined to get their recruitment strategy right and strengthen the squad in the areas that matter most.

Despite the disappointment of finishing the season without silverware, it would be inaccurate to describe Arsenal’s campaign as a failure. In fact, several indicators point to progress, and the team’s overall performance suggests that they are not far from achieving success. Arsenal remain firmly on the path towards improvement, with the potential to translate their development into tangible results next season.

Statistical Progress Reflects Overall Growth

As revealed by Arsenal Media, the club’s participation in four different competitions this season saw them play 58 competitive fixtures. This figure is just two fewer than the 60 matches played during the 2017–2018 season, when Arsenal reached the semi-final of the Europa League and the final of the Carabao Cup.

This term, the Gunners reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, a feat they have managed only twice before, during the 2005–2006 and 2008–2009 seasons. They also progressed to the same stage of the Carabao Cup, marking their first appearance in the semi-final of that competition since 2018.

Additionally, Arsenal took part in 14 matches in the expanded Champions League format, further demonstrating their consistency at the highest level of European football. These achievements, while not resulting in silverware, reflect a season in which the team were consistently competitive across all fronts.

A Platform for Future Success

Although the club fell short of lifting a trophy, the foundation laid during the 2024–2025 season offers genuine cause for optimism. The performances, particularly in Europe, show a team capable of challenging the best. With targeted improvements and the right additions during the summer, Arsenal are well placed to compete more effectively next season.

There is a collective understanding that progress must now be matched by silverware. While the past season was far from disastrous, the objective remains clear: Arsenal must ensure that their efforts culminate in a trophy next term.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

