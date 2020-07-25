Some interesting stats as Arsenal ends their league season against Watford

Arsenal will play Watford in their final game of the Premier League season, and Mikel Arteta will hope that his boys can end this season on a high by winning the game.

The Hornets will be playing for their Premier League destiny, because if they don’t win that game then they will be relegated unless there are some freaky results from the Aston Villa game.

Arteta has announced that he will play the best players he can get to protect the integrity of the relegation battle, and we hope this will end in yet another win for us.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal took to their official website to discuss some interesting stats in and around this fixture and you might be surprised by some of them. Here are they:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in four Premier League games against the visitors.

Arsenal hasn’t lost any of their last 14 final Premier League game of the season, winning 12, including the last 8.

In 13 Premier League games against Arsenal, Watford has opened the scoring in only one of those matches.

Arsenal has lost one and won five of their six Premier League home games against Watford, all the wins have been with a clean sheet.

Watford really is up against it.