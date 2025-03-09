Some interesting stats from Man Utd – Arsenal games over the years

Arsenal faces Manchester United today in what is arguably the most high-profile match in European domestic football this weekend.

The Gunners will be determined to secure all three points, but despite United’s struggles this season, they will not make it easy for Mikel Arteta’s side. Matches between these two clubs are always fiercely contested, and history suggests that anything can happen.

Arsenal has dominated this fixture in recent years, winning their last four Premier League encounters against the Red Devils. This impressive record highlights their recent superiority, but there are even more encouraging statistics that will give Gunners fans confidence ahead of the game.

As both teams prepare for what promises to be an exciting showdown, Arsenal Media has highlighted some key facts surrounding this fixture. One particularly notable statistic is that Arsenal has scored in each of their last ten consecutive visits to Old Trafford, making it highly likely they will find the net again today.

Furthermore, Manchester United has lost their last four consecutive league matches against teams that started the game above them in the league standings. This trend suggests that they have struggled when facing stronger opposition this season, which could work in Arsenal’s favour.

Mikel Arteta’s record against United also provides a reason for optimism. The Spaniard has faced them ten times as Arsenal manager and has emerged victorious on seven occasions, demonstrating his ability to get the better of this particular opponent.

While these statistics are encouraging, every match presents a new challenge, and nothing can be taken for granted. Arsenal must deliver a strong performance to ensure they leave Old Trafford with a positive result.

Manchester United has often thrived in games against their biggest rivals, and if Arsenal allows complacency to creep in, they could be punished. The Gunners must approach the game with intensity and focus to continue their impressive run against United and maintain their push for success this season.