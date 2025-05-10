Some interesting stats to refresh your mind ahead of the Liverpool-Arsenal game

Arsenal takes on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend in a match that both clubs will be keen to win. The Reds have already been crowned champions of England, while Arsenal wants to end their trophyless season on a high.

Mikel Arteta’s side is heartbroken after being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG in midweek. They remain keen on ensuring that they still end this term on a high, which means winning their remaining games of the season.

Beating Liverpool at Anfield is something only a few clubs can do, and Arsenal is also looking to protect its fine away league record. Both clubs are now direct rivals, so neither would want to lose the game, even though the fixture is not going to change the fact that Liverpool is now champions.

Arsenal’s Challenge at Anfield

Arsenal, despite their disappointing Champions League exit, are determined to finish their season strong. The Gunners will face a tough test against Liverpool, who are in formidable form at home. The Reds have not lost a home game in May since 2015, and they are looking to win 14 of their 16 home league games this season, with just one loss.

According to Arsenal Media, the Gunners have the longest away unbeaten run in the league, currently standing at 12 games without defeat. This record will be tested to its limits as they face Liverpool, who are already champions but will want to extend their dominance at Anfield.

Protecting Their Away Record

Arsenal will be keen to ensure they add to their impressive away record, but overcoming Liverpool on their home turf is no small task. The match represents one of their final chances to show they can still compete at the highest level and finish the season with something to be proud of.

Liverpool’s dominance at home has been clear throughout the season, and Arsenal’s task will be challenging. However, the Gunners are determined to give their all and prove they still have the required quality. Arsenal will aim to do everything they can to come away with all three points and end their season on a positive note.

