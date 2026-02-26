Viktor Gyokeres scoredArsenal’s 1000th away goal in the Premier League, adding his name to a long list of memorable strikes on the road since Anders Limpar netted the first in August 1992.

The Gunners have been a consistent force in the competition since its inaugural season and could yet emerge as champions by the end of this term. They have spent much of the current campaign at the summit of the Premier League table and will hope to maintain that position through the season’s conclusion.

Arsenal have not lifted the league title since completing the 2003,2004 season unbeaten, becoming the only side to achieve that feat in the Premier League era. Nevertheless, they have continued to collect significant victories away from home, including their latest triumph against Tottenham, a match in which they scored four goals.

Milestone moment on the road

As reported by Arsenal Media, Gyokeres’ strike was the club’s 1000th away goal in the Premier League era. This landmark provides an opportunity to reflect on several iconic goals scored on opposition territory over the years.

Among the most notable was Sylvain Wiltord’s effort at Manchester United in May 2002, a goal that helped secure the Premier League title for Arsenal. Winning the league at Old Trafford remains one of the most significant moments in the club’s modern history.

Title triumphs away from home

Arsenal also clinched the league title away from home in 2004 when Robert Pires found the net at White Hart Lane against Tottenham. That success formed part of their historic unbeaten campaign, further cementing their reputation as one of the dominant sides of the era.

Since the inception of the Premier League, only Manchester United have scored more away goals than Arsenal, having reached a total of 1063. The milestone underlines Arsenal’s enduring strength on their travels and highlights their consistent attacking threat across more than three decades of Premier League football.