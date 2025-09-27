Some juicy stats and facts you would love about the Newcastle-Arsenal match

Arsenal will face Newcastle United tomorrow in a fixture that promises to be both demanding and decisive. The Gunners enter the match determined to secure maximum points against a side that has earned a reputation for resilience and has often proven to be a difficult opponent in recent encounters.

Newcastle have established themselves as one of the Premier League’s toughest teams to overcome this season. Whenever the two clubs meet, the contests are typically competitive, underlining the challenge Arsenal must navigate if they are to strengthen their position in the title race.

Historical Record Between the Clubs

According to Arsenal Media, the Gunners have enjoyed notable success against Newcastle in the Premier League, winning 36 matches in total. This tally is bettered only against Everton with 38 victories and West Ham United with 37. Furthermore, Arsenal hold a remarkable defensive record in this fixture, having kept 31 clean sheets against Newcastle. This is the highest number of shutouts any team has recorded against a single opponent in the competition’s history.

The statistics also highlight Newcastle’s ability to compete with Arsenal under Mikel Arteta’s tenure. Only Manchester City, with five wins, have defeated the Gunners at home more often than Newcastle, who have achieved four victories across all competitions since Arteta assumed managerial duties. These figures underline both the historic dominance Arsenal have enjoyed and the threat Newcastle continue to pose.

Current Form and the Importance of Victory

Arsenal’s most recent setback came in their defeat to Liverpool, a result that ended an impressive run of 16 consecutive unbeaten away matches in the Premier League. Since May 2022, the Gunners have lost back-to-back away games on only two occasions, a statistic that reflects their consistency on the road.

While the historical and recent records encourage supporters, they also serve as a reminder of the fine margins at play. Arsenal cannot afford complacency, as the title race remains finely poised and each fixture carries significant weight. Regardless of past successes, the immediate priority is to overcome a strong Newcastle side and collect three crucial points.

For Arteta’s men, this weekend’s clash is more than just another test of endurance and quality. It is an opportunity to reaffirm their ambitions, strengthen their title credentials, and continue building momentum in what is shaping into a fiercely competitive season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…