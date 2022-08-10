‘Some of the best’ – Pundit hails Arsenal’s growing youth project

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has hailed Arsenal’s growing list of young players, claiming they have ‘some of the best’ youngsters around.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the top four last season, possibly down to the lack of experience, but amongst our best players throughout the campaign were out younger players.

Bukayo Saka has been our Player of the Year for both of the last two seasons, while Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe both played a huge role for our side also.

Hargreaves has now come out to claim that manager Arteta deserves credit for the job he is doing, before sharing the plaudits for a number of our younger stars.

“Mikel Arteta is doing a good job and they have a good base,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions (via HITC). “They fell down at the crucial moments last season, that’s down to experience and older players. They don’t have any.

“But they have some of the best young ones in the game. Odegaard is fantastic. Martinelli is a breath of fresh air. Saka is amazing. Smith Rowe is great. Gabriel Jesus looks like a class player. And Saliba was Man of the Match against Crystal Palace.

“They have got a lot of really good young players and I like what Arsenal are building.”

The Gunners definitely have some of the best young players in the world, with Martinelli and Saka both players who I wouldn’t accept anything less than £100 Million for.

Patrick

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn't we all!

