“Some people in Brazil don’t know me,” Martinelli responds to his World Cup critics

Gabriel Martinelli is unsurprised by critics of his Brazil selection for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The attacker has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, but Brazil has world-class talents all over the globe.

He has struggled to break into their team and everyone would have understood if he had not been selected for the World Cup.

However, Brazil manager Tite named him in his squad for the competition and that decision has raised eyebrows.

Fans and pundits in Brazil have argued about his inclusion and some think it was not deserved.

Martinelli has reacted to them and admits he is not shocked.

He told ESPN Brazil, via Sports Witness: “I think this is normal. Some people in Brazil don’t know me and it’s also normal to say that other players deserved to be there [the squad]. But I’m pretty cool about it, I think this is normal.

“I know what I’m doing at my club, I know my ability and I know what I can do. And you can be sure that I will do my best for the Brazilian team, in whatever I can help the team I will help. It will be a great experience for me.”

Martinelli’s career path is different from most Brazilian players and his rise to the top has been so swift that fans back home have hardly followed it.

However, the youngster deserves this chance and we can support him to show his class in the competition.

