‘Some people were saying I don’t want to play’ Willian defends himself

Willian has once again blamed a change of teams and system of play for his current struggles at Arsenal.

The Brazilian moved to the Emirates on a free transfer in the summer after being released by Chelsea.

He had served the Blues for seven years and only joined Arsenal because they agreed to offer him a three-year deal.

The Brazilian was Chelsea’s best player during Project Restart and Arsenal seemed to have struck gold when they signed him.

He started his Arsenal career on a perfect note when he provided two assists in their opening league game of the season against Fulham.

But his performances dropped after that game and he only returned to better form at the turn of the year.

Fans and pundits have been critical of him and some have even suggested that he didn’t truly want to play for the club.

But he has come out fighting for himself again and claimed in a recent interview that he is committed to Arsenal and is only suffering from poor form because he needs to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s demands.

‘Yes, it’s been very difficult for me this season, one of the most difficult of my career,’ he said to BT Sport via Daily Mail.

‘I always want to do something special for the team but this is life.

‘The new philosophy of work, I think it’s taken time to adapt. It wasn’t because I don’t want to play or be good for Arsenal.

‘Some people were saying I don’t want to play, no no no I always want to play well but sometimes you have difficult moments.

‘When you play well people are going to say, you are amazing, you are the best in the world.

‘When you don’t play good they say you’re the worst player in the world. Of course I want to be successful here.’