Some perspective required when judging the form of Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard’s recent form for Arsenal has been a topic of debate among fans and pundits alike. While the Norwegian captain acknowledges that his performances have fallen short of his usual high standards, the criticism he’s received has been arguably disproportionate to his actual output on the pitch.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has attempted to put Odegaard’s contributions into perspective via his Daily Briefing column, highlighting that the playmaker has managed five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. While these numbers may not match his career-high 15 league goals from the previous campaign, they still represent a significant impact for Arsenal.

According to Watts, several factors have contributed to Odegaard’s perceived dip in form:

Disrupted partnerships: The long-term absences of Ben White and Bukayo Saka have significantly altered Arsenal’s right-sided attack, where Odegaard had developed an almost telepathic understanding with his teammates. Injury recovery: Odegaard is still finding his rhythm after returning from his first major injury, having been sidelined for three months earlier in the season. Tactical adjustments: As Arsenal’s primary creative force, Odegaard has had to adapt to playing with different teammates and formations, which naturally takes time. Increased responsibility: With limited creative options in the squad, Odegaard bears a heavier burden to orchestrate Arsenal’s attacks.

Despite these challenges, Odegaard has shown flashes of his brilliant best, as evidenced by his man-of-the-match performance in Arsenal’s recent 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. This display, which included two goals and an assist, demonstrated that the 26-year-old still possesses the quality that has made him such a crucial player for the Gunners.

As Arsenal enter the final stretch of the season, they will be hoping that Odegaard can rediscover his top form. With the team still competing in the Champions League and looking to secure a strong finish in the Premier League, Odegaard’s creativity and leadership will be vital to their success.

While it’s natural for fans to have high expectations of their captain, it’s important to consider the broader context of Odegaard’s performances. As he continues to adapt to the team’s evolving dynamics and regains full fitness, there’s every reason to believe that Martin Odegaard will soon be back to his influential best for Arsenal.