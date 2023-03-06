Some pundits still don’t think Arsenal can win the title

How was your weekend? How about that comeback? What a great moment to be a Gooner! Arteta and his team have every Arsenal fan on cloud nine. You can’t help but adore them. Arsenal’s 3-2 comeback victory over Bournemouth has many wondering who doesn’t think Arsenal will win the Premier League in 2022-23.

Strangely, as he writes in his Mirror column, Premier League icon Robbie Fowler does not see Arsenal becoming champions. “Yet that should take nothing away from United or their manager Erik ten Hag—or from Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, for that matter. Both of them have produced some compelling football this season and are where they are on merit.

“I admire what they’ve achieved, but in this situation, I think City have more experience and knowledge about what’s required at the sharp end of the season. United and Arsenal have that as clubs, but not with these teams. Yet.”

Many people would not comprehend Fowler’s claims, and why should they? Has Arsenal not demonstrated that they have a winning mindset and that they are in it to win it? Anyone watching Arsenal should take note of their comeback against Aston Villa and this match against Bournemouth.

Expect Arsenal to do something amazing until the referee blows his whistle to signal the conclusion of the game. Anyway, Paul Merson claims Gooners need to be patient, as if Arsenal go on to win the next three games, that’s when they can have all the confidence about walking away as league champions. Merson said on Sky Sports, “They’ve been brilliant and the next three games will be defining for me. If they win them, I don’t see how they don’t win it.”

As far as I’m concerned, Arsenal have fully deserved their lead at the top of the table, but some pundits will never accept we will win it until it is mathematically impossible for us to be beaten…

