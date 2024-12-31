Some records Arsenal broke in 2024 as we wind up the year

As 2024 comes to a close, Arsenal remains in impressive form, positioned just behind Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the standings. Despite being edged out by Liverpool at the top, the Gunners have proven themselves to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. Their attacking prowess and ability to win big matches have kept them firmly in the upper echelon of English football.

Arsenal has enjoyed a remarkable year in terms of both performances and records. The club won 34 out of the 50 matches they played in 2024, marking their best performance since 1932. This run has made 2024 the second-best year in the club’s history, as reported by Arsenal Media. Additionally, the Gunners have been remarkably effective in front of goal, averaging 2.28 goals per game. This is their best attacking record since 1963, showcasing the team’s offensive firepower and attacking depth.

The team’s defensive stability has also been notable. Arsenal’s seven defeats in 2024 are the lowest they’ve suffered in a calendar year since 2004, highlighting their resilience and competitive edge. Though they fell short of clinching the Premier League title, the team’s overall performance has been nothing short of exceptional, solidifying their position as one of the top clubs in both England and Europe.

While the Premier League title eluded them this year, Arsenal’s continued success and consistent performances across all competitions have made 2024 an unforgettable year for the club. The Gunners are firmly established as a major force in English football, and the future looks bright as they head into 2025 with renewed ambition and determination.