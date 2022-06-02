‘Some resources’ – Mikel Arteta gives worrying update on Arsenal’s transfer budget

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has seemingly downplayed his transfer budget when speaking to the press this week, giving fans cause for concern with some major holes in the squad needing filling.
We played out the season with very little cover in some roles after letting a number of players to leave without being replaced, while injuries highlighted just how trim the squad was.
After allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave, and with Alexandre Lacazette set to depart on a free transfer at the end of his contract this summer, a new forward or two has to be high on our wishlist, while other areas of the team also need addressing especially with a return to European football on the horizon.
Despite strong needs to invest in the squad, the manager has now claimed that he is working with a limited budget.
“We are going to have certain resources, not unlimited resources, some resources,” he is quoted in the Mirror as stating. “And with our resources, we have to play and do what we have to do in the best possible way.”
It certainly is worrying if we are now to have to work with a strict budget, especially if it was our failure to qualify for the Champions League which has had an effect on what we are to work with this summer.
It could well be that the manager is simply trying to tell other clubs that we do not have unlimited funds in order to play hardball a little over transfer fees, which is my hope, as we simply have to have a fair budget to work with especially after allowing both Laca and PEA to leave the way that they did/are.
Do you really think we could have to work within a smaller budget this summer than last? Could this be mind games?
Patrick
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
A very good strategy, don’t let selling clubs believe we are able to pay whatever they want. Let’s hope we are able to sell some players as well 😉
I guess we have £100 million which could increase if we are able to sell some players.
If only I felt he were that savvy…if that were the case he probably shouldn’t have spoken in such a contrary fashion following our pitiful winter window…the lip service master is back to his old “talk out of both sides of his mouth” self
Unless it’s PSG or City, no club is going to boast about all the funds they have. That said, I also don’t think it’s going to be an outrageous summer of spending either way.
Yeah tell everyone we have £200 million to spend, great idea!
Obviously however much you have to spend you don’t give the amount away.
My worry is not the actual budget but how he will spend it and going by last season I wont be surprised if we see the same old same old and after that embarrassing end to the season I just cannot see how any top player would want to come here unless it’s for the money because it definitely won’t be for the breathtaking football on show .