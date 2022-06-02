‘Some resources’ – Mikel Arteta gives worrying update on Arsenal’s transfer budget

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has seemingly downplayed his transfer budget when speaking to the press this week, giving fans cause for concern with some major holes in the squad needing filling.

We played out the season with very little cover in some roles after letting a number of players to leave without being replaced, while injuries highlighted just how trim the squad was.

After allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave, and with Alexandre Lacazette set to depart on a free transfer at the end of his contract this summer, a new forward or two has to be high on our wishlist, while other areas of the team also need addressing especially with a return to European football on the horizon.

Despite strong needs to invest in the squad, the manager has now claimed that he is working with a limited budget.

“We are going to have certain resources, not unlimited resources, some resources,” he is quoted in the Mirror as stating. “And with our resources, we have to play and do what we have to do in the best possible way.”

It certainly is worrying if we are now to have to work with a strict budget, especially if it was our failure to qualify for the Champions League which has had an effect on what we are to work with this summer.

It could well be that the manager is simply trying to tell other clubs that we do not have unlimited funds in order to play hardball a little over transfer fees, which is my hope, as we simply have to have a fair budget to work with especially after allowing both Laca and PEA to leave the way that they did/are.

Do you really think we could have to work within a smaller budget this summer than last? Could this be mind games?

Patrick

